St. George schedules swearing in for Transition District; to vote on tapping revenue earmarked for parish

ST. GEORGE — Additional members of St. George's initial government will be sworn in Monday night at its temporary City Hall on Airline Highway, then take up a proposal to transfer revenue raised under a 2 percent sales tax from East Baton Rouge Parish to the new city.

The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. in Training Room B of the St. George Fire Department headquarters at 14100 Airline Highway.

The new city's councilmen, mayor and police chief were sworn in at a previous ceremony on June 10.

After electing officers, members of the St. George Transition District will vote on a proposal to tap tax revenue currently directed to the parish. The Transition District stands as the taxing authority for St. George until the area holds its own tax election.

Voters approved the creation of a new city in the southeastern portion of East Baton Rouge Parish in October 2019, and after a challenge, four members of the state Supreme Court gave its approval this year. There were about 86,000 people in St. George at the time of the vote, but the population likely now exceeds 100,000 — making it Louisiana's fifth-largest city.

The city was created from unincorporated areas of the parish. It did not "break away" from Baton Rouge, the parish seat.