St. George launches housing survey to guide future planning, development

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George has launched a community-wide housing survey as part of an ongoing Housing Needs Assessment.

The assessment is designed to better understand local housing conditions, future growth, affordability and housing preferences across the community. It will take place throughout the summer, city officials said.

The assessment will evaluate current and projected housing demand, affordability challenges, development trends, demographic changes and the availability of different housing types across the city. It also aims to identify gaps in the local housing market and provide recommendations to help guide future planning and development decisions.

The survey, which can be found here, asks participants about housing preferences, affordability, neighborhood character, growth and future development priorities.

"Housing impacts everyone in one way or another, whether that's affordability, traffic, neighborhood feel or future growth," Mayor Dustin Yates said. "I'd encourage anyone who lives, works or owns property in St. George to take a few minutes and participate in this survey."

Members of the planning team will be at the Perkins Rowe Food Truck Round Up on June 5 to answer questions, distribute survey information and encourage community participation.

The survey will remain open through June 7.