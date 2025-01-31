St. George interim mayor facing opposition in city's first election as qualifying period ends

BATON ROUGE — The March 29 Municipal Primary Election's ballot has been set with the end of the three-day qualifying period on Friday.

The City of St. George will be holding its first election and voters will elect its first elected government after its council and administrative roles were previously staffed with appointed interim positions.

Early voting is from March 15 to March 22 (excluding Sunday, March 16) from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Appointed St. George Mayor Dustin Yates (R) will face Jim Morgan (R) in the first election for St. George's mayoral office.

Appointed St. George Police Chief Todd Morris (R) will run unopposed.

Here's who else qualified at the end of the qualifying period:

St. George Council Members at Large (two to be elected)-

Joel Davis (R)

David Dellucci (R)

Shaunn Wyche (D)

Scott Emonet (R)

Jim Talbot (R)

William "Bill" Johannessen (R)

James "Jay" Lindsey (R)

St. George Council Member District 1-

Richie Edmonds (R)

St. George Council Member District 2-

Steve "Chili" Monachello (R)

William "Bill" Brigman (I)

St. George Council Member District 3-

Max Himmel (R)

St. George Council Member District 4-

Patricia "Patty" Cook (R)

David Madaffari (I)

Shannon Powell (I)

Justin Turner (R)

St. George Council Member District 5-

J. Andrew Murrell (R)

Across the capital region, other races have seen candidates begin to qualify. Here's who will be on the ballot as of the end of qualifying on Thursday:

Ascension Parish:



Sorrento Mayor-

Christopher "Chris" Guidry (R)

Sorrento Council Members (five to be elected)-

Randy Anny (D)

Wanda LeBlanc Bourgeois (R)

Darnell Gilbert (D)

Duane Humphrey (D)

Harrison "Jake" Benson (R)

Chad Domingue (R)

Patti Melancon Poche (D)



East Baton Rouge Parish:

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Subdist. 2, Div. D-

Wilson E. Fields (D)

District Judge 19th Judicial District Court, ES 3, Div. I-

Carson Marcantel (R)

Livingston Parish:

Killian Mayor-

Caleb Atwell (R)

Louis McKinney Jr. (R)

Springfield Mayor-

Tracy Ratcliff Bryson (R)

Blake Arceneaux (R)

Killian Aldermen (five to be elected)-

Corey Beasley (R)

Wesley Bignar (R)

Trevor Clardy (R)

Nicholas Guthrie (NP)

John Henry (R)

Walter Penalber (R)

Leon Vicks (D)

Kimberly Gill (I)

Richard Herring Sr. (R)

Ronald L. Sharp Sr. (R)

Bryce Felps (R)

Springfield Aldermen (five to be elected)-

James "Jimmy" Fabre (R)

Gregory Hill (NP)

Timothy "Timmy" Hutchinson (R)

Paul Sance (D)

Monica Madere Sullivan (R)

Pointe Coupee Parish:

Constable Justice of the Peace District 11-

No candidates have qualified yet.

Fordoche Chief of Police-

Gary "Pat" Bizette (D)

St. Mary Parish:

Member of School Board District 7-

Lawrence Guillory (R)

Carla B. Pellerin (I)

Council Member District C, City of Franklin-

Pearl Barnes Rack (D)

Tangipahoa Parish:

Tangipahoa Alderman (two to be elected)-

Pam Bean (D)

"Stan" Campbell (D)

Irma "Rene" Cook (NP)

Salvador "Sal" Pedro Rodriguez (D)

The following offices will be elected and serve in multiple parishes:

District Judge 21st Judicial District Court, Division I (St. Helena, Livingston, Tangipahoa parishes)-

Rebecca Davis Lee (R)

Jenny Richardson Fore (R)

Jessica C. Ledet (R)

Once they qualify, candidates will appear on the Secretary of State's website in real-time on the home page at www.sos.la.gov.