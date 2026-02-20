75°
St. George Fire: House fire on Chickamauga Avenue caused by space heater

1 hour 12 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, February 20 2026 Feb 20, 2026 February 20, 2026 7:22 PM February 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GEORGE - The St. George Fire Department said a house fire on Chickamauga Avenue started due to a space heater.

The fire, which happened Monday at 9 a.m., was contained to the garage. No injuries were reported.

The homeowners self-reported using a space heater in the garage. Crews on scene and an investigator confirmed this as the primary cause of the fire. 

