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Gov. Landry suspends early voting in Avoyelles Parish due to flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry issued an executive order Thursday suspending early voting in Avoyelles Parish for the June 27 election due to severe flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur.
Early voting in Cameron Parish also remains suspended under a separate executive order issued yesterday.
All other parishes will proceed with early voting as scheduled for the rest of Thursday.
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Polls statewide will be closed Friday in observance of the Juneteenth holiday and will reopen on June 20 for the final day of early voting.
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