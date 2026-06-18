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Gov. Landry declares state of emergency in flooded parishes after Tropical Storm Arthur
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry on Thursday evening declared a state of emergency in several parishes flooded by Tropical Storm Arthur.
Landry's emergency order covers Avoyelles, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes.
"The declaration activates the state's emergency response and recovery program, allowing for direct state assistance to support operational measures at the parish level," Landry's office said.
All of the listed parishes suffered severe effects from Arthur, which blew through south Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
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Three tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Louisiana. Many parishes saw severe flooding, downed trees, wind damage and other storm effects.
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