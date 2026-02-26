73°
Livingston deputies: Buddy Ellis Road at John L Lane closed as officials work downed power line

1 hour 19 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, February 26 2026 Feb 26, 2026 February 26, 2026 5:43 PM February 26, 2026 in News
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - Buddy Ellis Road at John L Lane is closed due to two power line poles going down, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said the road would be closed for several hours and that DEMCO is on scene. Traffic is being turned around at John L Lane and the Evangeline Trace neighborhood.

