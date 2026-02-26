73°
Livingston deputies: Buddy Ellis Road at John L Lane closed as officials work downed power line
DENHAM SPRINGS - Buddy Ellis Road at John L Lane is closed due to two power line poles going down, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Officials said the road would be closed for several hours and that DEMCO is on scene. Traffic is being turned around at John L Lane and the Evangeline Trace neighborhood.
