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St. George Fire Department working fire on Womack Road

1 hour 26 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, June 27 2026 Jun 27, 2026 June 27, 2026 4:38 PM June 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is currently working a fire at the 18800 block of Womack Road. 

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Fire officials ask that the public avoid the area at this time. 

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