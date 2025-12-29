St. George Fire Department: Two accused of arson, attempted murder in Elm Row Lane house fire

ST. GEORGE — Two people were arrested on arson and attempted murder charges in connection with a house fire on Elm Row Lane, the St. George Fire Department said Monday.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 15, Lerico Walker and Dvante Artrelle Dotson allegedly set fire to living room furniture inside a home on Elm Row Lane near Savannah Rowe, according to SGFD. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the front and back of the two-story home.

The fire department said a victim escaped through the back of the house and was rescued from the garage by a neighbor before being taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. The victim's cats did not survive the fire.

SGFD said firefighters got the blaze under control within an hour.

“This incident is a tragic example of how intentional fires place not only the intended victim, but entire neighborhoods and first responders at extreme risk,” said Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton. “Thanks to the quick actions of our crews and our mutual-aid partners, this fire was contained before it could claim additional lives. Acts like this will be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Walker and Dotson were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated arson, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated cruelty to animals.

WBRZ has reached out to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for more details.