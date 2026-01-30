St. George, Baton Rouge fire crews respond to fire at Ideal Market along Burbank; no injuries reported

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge and St. George fire departments responded to a fire at Ideal Market along Burbank Drive near Staring Lane on Friday morning.

No injuries were reported, and the building was empty when the fire was reported around 9:30 a.m.

By 10:05 a.m., the fire was under control, a St. George Fire spokesperson said.