St. Francisville man killed in Sunday night wreck after running into pole, flipping car
SULPHUR - A man was killed after crashing his car into a utility pole Sunday night.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Swisco Road. According to reports, Dylan Alford, a 27-year-old St. Francisville resident, veered off the roadway, running into the pole and flipping his car multiple times.
Alford was not wearing a seatbelt and was flung out of the car by the impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology testing will be performed.
