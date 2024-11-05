76°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish election results here
WEST FELICIANA — St. Francisville voters elected Andrew "Andy" D'Aquilla (no party) as mayor over incumbent Robert "Bobee" Leake (R).
D'Aquilla won with 443 votes. Leake received only 353.
St. Francisville elected four candidates as aldermen: Abby Temple Cochran (no party), Collin Howell (R), Edgar "Tommy" Wheeler, Jr. (R) and John Wilson (R)
The lone libertarian, Alden Daniel, lost with 225 votes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Istrouma High coach, health teacher sentenced to 2 years...
-
One person hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive
-
Officer shoots two people at end of 7-mile chase
-
Attorney alleges 40 cases of voter fraud in Amite
-
Livingston Parish Schools, Sheriff's Office officials team to address rise of social...