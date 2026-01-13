53°
St. Amant man federally indicted for production, possession of child pornography

Tuesday, January 13 2026
BATON ROUGE - A St. Amant man was federally indicted for production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, among other charges, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Dakota Hudson, 20, of St. Amant was indicted for charges of interstate transmission of extortionate communication, coercion and enticement of a minor, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. He pled not guilty to the charges.

The Department of Justice said Hudson tried to extort one victim, while he engaged in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of creating a visual depiction with another minor victim. He also knowingly possessed material containing images of child pornography.

Hudson faces a maximum penalty of life in prison on the coercion and enticement of a minor charge, alongside facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on the interstate transmission of extortionate communication charge and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on each charge of production of child pornography.

