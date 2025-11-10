35°
St. Amant man arrested in connection with burglary spree

2 hours 23 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, November 10 2025 Nov 10, 2025 November 10, 2025 9:30 PM November 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man allegedly in connection with a series of burglaries in Ascension Parish on Monday. 

Detectives say they investigated several residential burglaries involving forced entry in August and September, and Gerald Broussard Jr., 40, was identified as a suspect. 

After extensive surveillance and multiple search warrants, detectives say they obtained a warrant for Broussard's arrest. 

Broussard was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on multiple theft and trespassing charges. 

