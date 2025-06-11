St. Amant man arrested for alleged internet sex crimes

ST. AMANT - Deputies arrested a man in a "proactive" internet sex crimes investigation.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies identified 29-year-old Michael Keller as a suspect in an investigation into alleged internet sex crimes.

Keller was arrested for one count each of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

"The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force is constantly combating the online dangers awaiting the children of this parish and the State of Louisiana," said Sheriff Jason Ard. "ICAC Investigators are utilizing all investigative tools and forensic skills to keep predators from preying on innocent juvenile users of social media platforms and gaming servers."