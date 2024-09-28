St. Amant comes back to beat Scotlandville in shootout

BATON ROUGE - St. Amant was down three scores in the second half to Scotlandville, but the Gators came back to beat the Hornets 39-38.

After leading 20-14 at halftime, the Hornets scored two straight touchdowns to make it a 32-14 game.

St. Amant then scored 25 of the final 31 points of the game to grab their first win of the season

The Gators (1-2) travel to Dutchtown next Friday, October 4.

Scotlandville falls to 1-3 on the season. The Hornets play at West Monroe next Friday, October 4