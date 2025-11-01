St. Amant beats Prairieville in district matchup

ST. AMANT - The St. Amant Gators protected The Pit for their final home game of the season as they beat Prairieville 49-24.

The Hurricanes got out in front early and led 6-0 in the first quarter. St. Amant responded when Jourden Hickerson ran in a touchdown to give the Gators the 7-6 lead after one quarter.

Prairieville was able to regain the lead after Brycen Glover picked off Cooper Babin in the second quarter. Eric Williams would walk in a touchdown for a 14-7 Hurricane lead.

The Gators never let this one get away from them. Cooper Babin rushed in a touchdown of his own later in the second quarter to tie the game up.

Prairieville led 17-14 at halftime, but the Gator offense came alive in the second half in order to win. St. Amant improves to 7-2 on the season and 3-2 in district play.

The Hurricanes are now 4-5 on the season and 3-3 in district play.