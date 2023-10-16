55°
Springfield resident finds decomposing body near home, authorities working to identify
SPRINGFIELD - The LSU FACES Lab and Livingston Parish Coroner's Office are working together to identify a body found in Springfield on Monday.
A Springfield resident found a decomposing body by a tree line near their home. Livingston Parish deputies said the person is believed to be a male.
No more information was immediately available. This is a developing story.
