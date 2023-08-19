Sports2-a-Days: The Dunham Tigers

BATON ROUGE- A year after reaching the state title game, the Dunham Tigers will have to replace quite a few starters in 2023. That includes quarterback, as Jackson House heads to Eastern Kentucky. But head coach Neil Weiner is confident in his two young QB candidates.

"We've got two very talented athletes. There'll be young, but both extremely gifted. Elijah Haven is a current eighth grader class of 2027, which is just a hard year to even say out loud. He is an incredible athlete. Logan Sorrel would be right here with him, 1a and 1b but Logan is one of our ace pitchers, hitting 86-87 on the mound as a freshman, so we got two very talented young man that'll that'll share snaps starting off this year,"

Dunham will only have 10 returning starters back, but 3 of them will be on the offensive line. The Tigers will start the year on the road at U-High.