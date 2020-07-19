80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Scotlandville Hornets

2 hours 37 minutes 58 seconds ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 July 19, 2020 8:34 PM July 19, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

An 8-4 season is a banner year for alot of high school programs but at Scotlandville it's viewed as an underachievement. With double digit players getting division I college interest, the Hornets have all the talent in the world. Now, it's just about putting everything together. They'll have to do it with a sophomore, first time varsity starter at quarterback and 5 new offensive lineman but the talent on defense and at important skill positions can make up for the lack of experience.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days