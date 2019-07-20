Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Northeast Vikings

77°
11 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 July 20, 2019 11:11 PM July 20, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- Coming off a second round exit in the playoffs, the Northeast Vikings are looking to bounce back this season with the experience they have coming back.

6 offensive starters return for head coach David Masterson, including all 5 offensive lineman who will be important to helping establish the offense.

"I don't care who the fullback or tailback is or who's the quarterback," said Masterson. "We're going as a team and it's going to operate based on the offensive line. They're going to block down like their supposed to and pull a trap like they're supposed to and it doesn't matter."

Defensively, only two starters return but many of the players on the roster got meaningful snaps last year. Coach Masterson believes this defense has a great chance to be even better than the senior heavy squad last season."

