Sports2-a-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers

Baton Rouge - Woodlawn High School will start the 2024 football season under the direction of a new head man in charge.

Scott Pellegrin has taken his first head coaching job with the Panthers this year, replacing former Panthers' coach Marcus Randall.

Pellegrin spent the past four years as the defensive coordinator at East Ascension before taking the reigns of the Panthers' program.

He plans to make many changes heading in the 2024 season. Woodlawn also has brought in a new offensive coordinator who is implementing a new system that may bring some challenges for the Panthers.

However, Coach Pellegrin says that the players' football intelligence and discipline is a big strength to the team.

After a 4-8 2023 season, Woodlawn is looking to come back stronger. They return roughly 7 starters both offensively and defensively including quarterback Cortland Brownfield and running back Jaycob Jolla.

"You know, we're installing brand new offense. And thankfully talking about our kids, our returning players. They have good football knowledge already. I think once the kids get up to speed on that stuff, and we have coach Storm Reeves as our OC. He's a really good coach got a lot of experience, and he's been hitting the ground running with our kids too. Everybody's been kind of gelling on that front. I wouldn't actually call it a concern, but it's it's a work in progress and making sure we're all up to speed on what that needs to look like going into late July when we get to starting camp," Pellegrin said.

Woodlawn is in District 4-5A and will compete with teams such as Catholic High, Central, Zachary, Liberty and Scotlandville.