Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs

Saturday, July 04 2020
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

A 9 win season and a third round playoff appearance is good for any team but at U-High the bar is always being set higher. The Cubs enter 2020 with hopes of a state title berth but a quarterback battle and reloading the defense will have to be figured out if hopes of 15th week will be put on the schedule.

