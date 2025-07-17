Sports2-a-Days Preview: Livonia Wildcats

LIVONIA - The Livonia Wildcats paid their dues last season and they're hoping to cash in that experience for wins this upcoming season.

After a 2-8 season head coach Khalil Thomas returns 18 starters from that team and hopes that with those numbers and the lessons learned from that tough season will pay off in 2025.

The Wildcats turned to quarterback Chase Sylvane late in the season and Coach Thomas says that while the sample size was small, the results and expectations going into this season were big.

Nine starters back on offense including the entire skill group has the Wildcat offense primed for an improvement as running back Cameron Johnson looks to shoulder the load on the ground game while a complete receiving corp led by tall-target Bo Steward will stretch the field.

Defensively the Wildcats also return nine starters including the entire secondary and a pair of all-district linebackers.