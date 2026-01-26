Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identifies mother-son pair killed in Erwinville house fire
ERWINVILLE — The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said a mother and son died in an Erwinville house fire over the weekend.
The home's owner, 72-year-old Gloria Decuir, and her 48-year-old son, Kevin Decuir, died on Saturday in the Maple Street fire. West Baton Rouge Fire officials said that units arrived around 5:15 a.m. to find the home entirely engulfed in flames.
Investigators stated that the fire was originally reported by a driver traveling on Highway 190.
According to fire officials, the home had no working smoke alarms. Investigators said that they are looking into what caused the fire and have not ruled out the possibility of an electrical malfunction.
Neighbors and family members described the victims as kindhearted, good people.
