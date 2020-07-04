76°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets

2 hours 48 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, July 04 2020
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

After a 1-9 season in 2019, Denham Springs felt like it was time for a change. Luckily for the Yellow Jackets, Brett Beard had the same thoughts. The former Live Oak coach takes over the program after a successful rebuild tenure at the cross town rivals and looks to try and awake the sleeping giant that is Denham Springs.

