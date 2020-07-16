Sports2-a-Days Preview: Catholic High Bears

The Catholic High Bears are back after their state title runner-up effort from the 2019 season. Head coach Gabe Fertitta guided his team to a 12-1 season a year ago and a championship game appearance, losing only to Rummel in that title tilt. Now the Bears are back with 11 starters from that team including five on offense and six on defense.

Running back George Hart and quarterback Landon O'Connor are guys who will need to step up and pace the offense in their first real years of starting.

The Bears secondary will be a strength of this team as they return a number of players that have both starts and experience. Safety Michael Cerniauskas will be a guy that the defense leans on as he has developed into a real leader on that side of the ball.