Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers

BATON ROUGE - The Brusly Panther football team made some noise in 2024, but now in 2025 they're making some moves and hoping that the learning curve is quick and successful in order to keep the Panthers in contention.

Head coach Hoff Schooler is back for his ninth season at Brusly and would love to replicate the success his team had last season with their 9-3 record and a second-round playoff finish with an eventual loss to Franklin Parish.

The Panthers have some work to do though as they will replace a number of players from that team including most of their offensive and defensive lines.

Brusly will lean on their skill players on offense including running backs Patrick Gales and Austin Young as a pair of new quarterback battle it out to see who will earn the starting nod.

Both Reggie Riley and Drake Vincent are competing to lead the Panther offense that will replace a majority of the line.

The same can be said on the defensive front where all three starters in their 3-4 scheme graduated.