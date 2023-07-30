Sports2-a-Days: Plaquemine Green Devils

PLAQUEMINE - The Plaquemine Green Devils will have to replace a good bit of their starting lineup in 2023.

After going 9-2 last season, the Green Devils have new head coach Donald Williams and eight returning starters. The biggest question mark is quarterback, and Plaquemine is looking to a former defensive back to take over.

"We are going with Brandon Smith as our quarterback, he's a senior. He's been with us for the last four years. Never played quarterback before, but he's stepped into the spot as of the spring and he's getting better. We are looking for a leader. We're looking for someone who will put the team first. Someone obviously there was going to push their teammates and also push yourself. He's gonna be there every day. He's everyday kid," Williams said.

The Green Devils will help Smith out with their running attack, as Plaquemine returns three starters on the offensive line. The Green Devils will start the year on the road against Ascension Episcopal.