Sports2-A-Days: Madison Prep Chargers

Baton Rouge - After finishing the 2023 season at 8-4, the Madison Prep Chargers are looking to build off of that and reach new heights in 2024.

Landry Williams returns for his sixth year as Madison Prep's head coach and he says that many players return on offense.

The Chargers return three-year starting quarterback Tylan Johnson as well as four offensive linemen who've been described as the team's "bread and butter."

They also return running back Alfred Mcknight who may not have started, but got plenty of reps and rushed for over 500 yards last season.

The Charger defense however is slim with experience. They only return four starters defensively and two of them are in the secondary. The defensive line and linebackers will see a lot of new things thrown at them at the varsity level, but Coach Williams believes that his program's way of coaching the athletes up and focusing on the small details will set them up for success.

Williams also appreciates how his team bonds off the field which in turn will translate to Friday nights.

"We're real young on the defensive side of the ball, so we've got to put a lot of emphasis on doing the little things and doing it right. I think overall, offense has to carry us this year. They're the guys that's, you know, they're more seasoned. Those are the guys that's been putting in a lot of work. They have good team vibes. They hang out with each other. They spend a lot of private time with themselves, you know, so I have high expectations for those guys. They have a good sense of brotherhood, so I believe that that's going to be the key with us moving forward this year," Williams said.

Madison Prep opens up the season on the road at Dutchtown on Sep. 6.