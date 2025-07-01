Sports2-A-Days: Central Wildcats

CENTRAL - The Central Wildcats kick off WBRZ's Sports2-A-Days 2025 high school football previews.

Central won the program's first state championship in 58 years last season, beating Ruston 42-0 in the Division I Non-Select state title game.

David Simoneaux is entering his third year as the head coach of the program, and knows expectations are sky-high.

"There's a lot of truth that in maybe year one and year two we might have snuck up on some people, but the cats out of the bag in terms of our kids ability to play the game and play it at a high level," Simoneaux said. "Now it's just about winning every rep, winning the day, winning the practice."

The Wildcats will have to replace a few impact players, like starting quarterback Jackson Firmin, who is now playing football at Nicholls. Central, does, however, return seven starters on the offensive side of the ball. Keithon Womack and Tyrann Williams will be big targets for whoever wins the Wildcats starting quarterback job.

The Wildcats start their title defense at home on September 5 against De La Salle.

WBRZ will feature a different school each night through July on the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news.