Sports2-A-Days: Broadmoor Buccaneers

BATON ROUGE - The Broadmoor High School football team went 1-9 last year, but Head Coach Yasin Sarah believes the Buccaneers are turning the corner.

Coach tells WBRZ the goal for this year’s team is making the playoffs, something the Bucs haven’t done in over a decade.

Broadmoor has 17 returning starters, and coach Sarah is starting to see a brotherhood within his team.

For the winning to happen in the difficult 4A District 6, all the players have to be on the same page.

“We do have a hard district, seven out of nine teams made the playoffs last year, so we understand that it's always an uphill battle, but we know that Broadmoor was big in the past,” Sarah said. “We’re getting a lot of old support coming in, we're getting a lot of those people that tell us all those stories about the eighties, nineties Broadmoor, and that's kind of we're trying to bring that Buc football back into it. So I feel like there's some good things coming out of Broadmoor, and I think people are recognizing it and hopefully we can serve that with the wins and losses.

Expect Brandon Thomas to get most of the reps at quarterback, with Kenneth Hawkins, who has some experience under center, playing both ways as an athlete.

Hawkins will be a part of a wide receiver group coach is really excited about.

On the offensive line though, the Buccaneers have some inexperience. Broadmoor has to replace three starters.

Broadmoor starts their season on September 6 at home against Ellender Memorial.