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One person injured after being hit by vehicle on Plank Road

2 hours 17 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 April 28, 2026 9:38 PM April 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle on Plank Road, emergency officials said.

Officials received the call around 9:15 p.m., and the crash happened at Plank Road and Dayton Street.

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The injured person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

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