Sports memorabilia collector says LSU rings could've been taken for the 'material'

BATON ROUGE - The search continues for the missing LSU championship rings that belonged to gymnastics coach D-D Breaux.

A championship ring is around $3,000. With all the rings taken from Breaux, it adds up to a minimum of $90,000 in value. This sports memorabilia collector says it's possible that whoever stole them is not looking to sell them.

Owner of AllStarkey collectibles, Tabitha Starkey, says whoever took the rings may not be looking to just sell the them whole.

"Knowing from a collector's standpoint that a coach's ring is less valuable on auction than a player's, I would think that they were probably stolen for the material. To melt down, then sell," she said.

In the report, Breaux told investigators she had last seen the box Nov. 7 and noticed it was missing Nov. 14. Starkey says that if the suspects were were to go to a collector or pawn shop with a vintage championship ring, it would raise eyebrows.

"Depending on the year, the championship, who the athletes were, it really puts in the value of each ring. If someone does bring these rings into a pawn shop, the store owner would know that they're stolen," she said.

She also has experience working with state police and says law enforcement works with resellers on cases like these.

"They contact pawn shops, let them know what's been stolen and any felon that's in a certain vicinity of the pawn shops are flagged," she said.

There are currently no suspects.