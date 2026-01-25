35°
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development pretreats roadways with salt in the Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE — Crews with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began pretreating roadways with salt in the Baton Rouge area on Sunday in preparation for the winter storm.
The salt will help protect drivers from potential black ice. Crews will be treating bridges and overpasses on I-10, I-12 and U.S. 190.
As parishes prepare for the cold weather, crews in Ascension Parish are out preparing parish bridges with sand to prevent vehicles from sliding on icy roads.
Drivers should be on the lookout for the slow-moving operations.
