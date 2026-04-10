SPARE NOTES: Doucet captures state high school bowling championship

BATON ROUGE - Ava Doucet, a senior at St. Joseph’s Academy, continued her strong bowling of late, winning the championship match to capture the 2026 girls LHSAA state singles championship at All Star in Baton Rouge.

Doucet, who will join the UAB bowling team in the fall, rolled a 222 to defeat No. 3 seed Addison Belle of team champion Archbishop Chapelle, 222-216, in the final.

Doucet rolled 700 sets in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the team playoffs for the Redstickers and then Friday in the four-game qualifying earned the No. 1 seed with games of 222-191-204-276 to finish at 893, a 223.25 average. That gave her the advantage in the six bowler playoffs.

Parker Blanchard of St Michael the Archangel advanced in the first match after qualifying fourth with a good 221 game over No. 6 seed Annie Lawrence of Denham Springs (177) and Makayla Lanier of Chapelle (147).

Blanchard advanced to a match with second seed Caroline Engeron of Albany (who qualified with an 850 series) and third-seed Belle. The Chapelle junior was able to overcome two missed 10 pins to score a 203 to edge Engeron with a 193 and Blanchard (160).

That set up the championship match and Doucet was able to take advantage going strike, nine spare before throwing five strikes in a row to take command. A pocket 7-10 leave for the left hander made the match close as Belle tried to make a comeback but Doucet was able to close it out to keep the championship in Baton Rouge.

On the boy’s side, Beckham Lieu of Division II state champ Patrick Taylor ran the modified step ladder from the six position with games of 244, 236 and a 215-186 win in the championship match over Carson Childers of French Settlement. Childers was the top qualifier for the stepladder with a four-game total of 993 (265-278-205-245).

STATE SINGLES QUALIFYING TOP 6

Girls

1 Ava Doucet, St. Joseph’s Academy – 222-191-204-276 – 893

2 Caroline Engeron, Albany – 249-190-225-186 – 850

3 Addison Belle, Archbishop Chapelle – 210-181-180-276 – 847

4 Parker Blanchard, St. Michael the Archangel – 266-189-195-194 – 844

5 Makayla Lanier, Archbishop Chapelle – 203-262-171-199 – 835

6 Annie Laurence – 185-210-193-234 – 822

Modified Stepladder Finals

March 1 – Blanchard 221, Lawrence 177, Lanier 147 (Blanchard advances)

Match 2 – Belle 203, Engeron 193, Blanchard 160 (Belle advances, Engeron & Blanchard Bronze Medals)

Championship – Doucet 222, Belle 216 (Doucet Gold Medal, Belle Silver Medal)

Boys

1 Carson Childers, French Settlement – 265-278-205-245 – 993

2 Hayden Ugas, Terrebonne – 268-230-207-278 – 983

3 Dominique Emory, Benton – 277-276-201-188 – 942

4 Nathaniel Thompson, Alexandria Senior High – 280-224-226-210 – 940

5 Aiden Franks, Hammond – 244-223-244-223 – 934

6 Beckham Lieu, Patrick Taylor – 227-213-235-235 – 910

Modified Stepladder Finals

Match 1 – Lieu 244, Thompson 233, Franks 214 (Lieu Advances)

Match 2 – Lieu 236, Ugas 231, Emory 209 (Lieu Advances, Ugas & Emory Bronze Medals)

Championship – Lieu 215, Childers 186 (Lieu Gold Medal, Childers Silver Medal)