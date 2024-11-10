73°
Southern women's soccer team wins SWAC title, punches ticket to NCAA tournament
BATON ROUGE - For the first time in school history, the Southern women's soccer team won the Southwestern Atlantic Conference title.
The Jaguars beat Texas Southern 1-0. The conference win automatically qualifies the team for the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament.
Their seeding in the bracket will be announced during a selection show Monday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. The first round of the tournament starts Friday, Nov. 15.
