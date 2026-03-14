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Southern women's basketball wins second straight SWAC Championship

3 hours 31 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2026 Mar 14, 2026 March 14, 2026 2:29 PM March 14, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

ATLANTA, Ga. - For the second straight year, Southern women's basketball are SWAC champions. The Lady Jags defeated Alabama State 73-56 to claim the SWAC title and earn an NCAA Tournament berth.

Four Lady Jags scored in double figures, with Zaria Hurston leading the team with 13 points. Southern scored nearly half of their points in the paint.

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Last year's Lady Jags won a game during the NCAA Tournament last year, becoming the first SWAC program to do so.

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