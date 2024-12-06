39°
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at New Orleans, 89-34
BATON ROUGE - The Southern women's basketball team got their first win of the season in their first home game against Southern at New Orleans (SUNO).
The Lady Jags trailed early, but quickly asserted their dominance over the Lady Knights.
Five Jaguars scored in double digits, and freshman Jocelyn Tate recorded a double double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Southern shot 46.6% from the field, 25% from the three-point line and 72.7% from the free throw line.
They held SUNO to shooting 26.5% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point line.
The Jags will travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns on Dec. 11.
