Southern women's basketball defeats Mississippi Valley State, 63-43, to advance to the SWAC Tournament semifinals

ATLANTA, Ga. - Southern women's basketball's season stays alive as the Lady Jaguars win in their quarterfinal game of the SWAC Tournament. The Jags took down the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes, 63-43 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

It was Southern's game from start to finish. The Devilettes tried to keep it close, but the Jags were too much for them on both sides of the floor.

Defensively, Southern forced 25 turnovers with 15 steals. Offensively, Southern beat MVSU on the boards. The Jags had 21 offensive rebounds to the Devilettes' 8 offensive boards. Southern also had 24 paint points to MVSU's 12.

The Jags advance to the semifinals as the No. 1 overall seed. They will play on Friday against the winner of Jackson St. vs Grambling.