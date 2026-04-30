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Start time of LSU softball game against Auburn moved up two hours ahead of inclement weather
BATON ROUGE — The start time of Thursday's LSU softball game against No. 19 Auburn has been moved up two hours due to inclement weather.
The game will now start at 4 p.m. at Tiger Park after the No. 20 LSU Tigers were originally scheduled to play at 6 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network+.
Stay up to date with Baton Rouge's inclement weather over the next few days with WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.
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