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State high school softball championship game schedule slid due to weather concerns

2 hours 59 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 12:10 PM April 29, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - The LHSAA announced on Wednesday that the upcoming state softball tournament in Sulphur will move it's playing dates due to the possibility of severe weather impacting the Lake Charles area in the next couple of days.

Games that were scheduled for Friday have now been rescheduled for Saturday at the same time and field locations as originally planned.

Saturday's softball championship games will now be played on Sunday at their original times and field designations.

Baton Rouge and surrounding area teams in the hunt for a state title are listed below and all games are now scheduled for Saturday.

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Division I Semifinals
No. 5 St. Amant vs. No. 8 Hahnville
No. 3 West Monroe vs. No. 10 Live Oak
Division II Semifinals
No. 1 North DeSoto vs. No. 5 Iota
No. 2 Lutcher vs. No. 3 Brusly
Division III Semifinals
No. 1 Jena vs. No. 5 Sterlington
No. 2 Kaplan vs. No. 3 French Settlement
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Division III Semifinals
No. 1 Calvary Baptist vs. No. D’Arbonne Woods
No. 2 Parkview Baptist vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
Division IV Semifinals
No. 1 Riverside Academy vs. No. 4 Ascension Catholic
No. 2 Glenbrook vs. No. 14 St. Frederick

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