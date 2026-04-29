State high school softball championship game schedule slid due to weather concerns

BATON ROUGE - The LHSAA announced on Wednesday that the upcoming state softball tournament in Sulphur will move it's playing dates due to the possibility of severe weather impacting the Lake Charles area in the next couple of days.

Games that were scheduled for Friday have now been rescheduled for Saturday at the same time and field locations as originally planned.

Saturday's softball championship games will now be played on Sunday at their original times and field designations.

Baton Rouge and surrounding area teams in the hunt for a state title are listed below and all games are now scheduled for Saturday.

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