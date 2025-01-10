48°
Southern women's basketball beats Bethune-Cookman 73-56 in SWAC home opener

4 hours 18 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, January 09 2025 Jan 9, 2025 January 09, 2025 10:12 PM January 09, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - The Southern women's basketball team sought out their second conference win Thursday night when they hosted Bethune-Cookman in their SWAC home opener at F.G. Clark Activity Center.

The Jaguars got out to a fast start going on an 8-0 run to open the game. They would maintain their lead through the first half, led by Aniya Gourdine who scored 17 first half points and 21 on the night. Soniyah Reed was also a big scoring factor for the Jags as she had 13 first half points and 20 total.

Southern would lead 36-30 at halftime.

The Jags came out strong in the third quarter. They outscored Bethune-Cookman 23-8 in that period alone.

Southern would go on to win by double digits, defeating the Wildcats 73-56.

The Jags will play their next game on Saturday in a double header with the men's team in the Mini Dome. 

Both teams will host Florida A&M. The women start at 2:30 and the men are scheduled to follow at about 5 p.m.

