Southern University student dead after crash on I-110 Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A Southern University senior was killed in a wreck on I-110 near the college's campus late Monday night.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m.
Southern University said Elloie was a senior from New Orleans majoring in business. The university issued the following statement Tuesday morning:
Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening.
Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the University Counseling Center at 225-771-2480
No other details related to the crash were immediately available, but it did not appear any other cars were involved.
Elloie's death is the latest in a string of tragedies to affect the Southern University community in recent months.
In December, three members of the Human Jukebox marching band were struck and killed by an 18-wheeler after their car got a flat tire along I-49. The three were on their way to Texas to visit family for the winter break.
Another student, Courtney Hughes, was shot to death after a Christmas party in New Orleans. The university said Hughes was also visiting family over the break.
Just weeks ago, two more students were badly hurt after gunfire erupted outside a nightclub in Houston. Their families say both women are still in the hospital fighting for their lives.
