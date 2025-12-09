42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Memorial mass held at St. George Catholic Church for late priest Nutan Minj

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - A memorial mass was held Tuesday for Father Nutan Minj at St. George Catholic Church.

He died after a brief illness in November while visiting family in India. Father Nutan served in several parishes in the Baton Rouge Diocese, including Our Lady of Mercy, St. John the Evangelist and St. Aloysius.

