Southern University student athlete dies days before starting sophomore season

BATON ROUGE— A Southern University student athlete passed away just a few weeks before he was set to start his sophomore season.

A university spokesperson says Tommy Thomas Jr. died Monday in Lafayette. They did not reveal what caused his death.

Roman Banks, Director of Athletics at Southern University, says the university is devastated over his sudden death.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates and all who loved him," Banks said.