Southern University Shreveport Chancellor Ellis to step down at end of 2021

Rodney Ellis

According to a Monday news release from Southern University, Chancellor Rodney Ellis will resign from his role as chancellor of Southern University Shreveport (SUSLA) on December 31.

Ellis, who has served in this capacity since 2016, has also requested to take personal leave until his effective resignation date to focus on personal and family matters.

“It has been an honor to serve the students and citizens of this great community and to work with the incredibly talented and dedicated team of faculty, staff, alumni, and community partners to advance SUSLA’s mission,” Ellis said.

Southern University System notes that under Ellis’ leadership, SUSLA benefited from historic levels of philanthropic support from individual, community, and corporate partners.

Vladimir Alexander Appeaning has been selected to stand in as interim chancellor as of Monday, November 8.

Prior to this position, Appeaning was Southern University System's vice president for strategic planning, policy, and institutional effectiveness.