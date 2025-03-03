Southern University says shooting suspect identified, no arrests made yet

BATON ROUGE - Southern University officials have identified a person of interest in the investigation into an on-campus shooting that happened Sunday.

The shooting happened Sunday night and left one person injured. The person pictured above is a person of interest in the investigation. School officials said the person had been identified but did not release their name.

On Monday, BRPD officers searched an apartment on Brightside looking for the alleged shooter. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SUPD at (225) 771-2770.