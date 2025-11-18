Southern University's Human Jukebox among finalists for HBCU Band of the Year

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Marching Band was named a finalist for the ESPN HBCU Band of the Year, according to HBCU Gameday.

Two Division I schools, Southern's Human Jukebox and Florida A&M's Marching 100 were selected; there were also two Division II bands, Miles College's Purple Marching Machine and Fayetteville State University's Marching Bronco Xpress.

The final competition takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on December 12.