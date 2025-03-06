Latest Weather Blog
Southern University remembers the life of Caleb Wilson
BATON ROUGE - Students, staff and supporters shared candlelight, hugs and memories on Wednesday at a vigil on Southern University's campus for Caleb Wilson.
"Thank you all, the Human Jukebox. This is Caleb's life, he really loved the Human Jukebox," his father Corey Wilson said.
Students shared stories of Caleb Wilson's time at Southern University as both a classmate and bandmember.
"I think he wanted to be remembered exactly like this. With all of his friends and partners around him, especially for the second line tomorrow, I just know he's going to be cutting up with us," Caleb Wilson's High School Friend Ronni Griffin said.
Trending News
West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton spoke at the vigil and said he plans to start efforts to rename the Student Union plaza in Wilson's memory.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amid board controversy, Impact Charter staff can now pick up checks
-
Two tornadoes confirmed in the Capital Area from Mardi Gras storms
-
Fuse malfunctions and causes fire at Daigle Supermarket's in White Castle
-
LSU UREC to host women's self-defense class this month
-
St. Helena school to close this Wednesday due to plumbing, officials say