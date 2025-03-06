Southern University remembers the life of Caleb Wilson

BATON ROUGE - Students, staff and supporters shared candlelight, hugs and memories on Wednesday at a vigil on Southern University's campus for Caleb Wilson.

"Thank you all, the Human Jukebox. This is Caleb's life, he really loved the Human Jukebox," his father Corey Wilson said.

Students shared stories of Caleb Wilson's time at Southern University as both a classmate and bandmember.

"I think he wanted to be remembered exactly like this. With all of his friends and partners around him, especially for the second line tomorrow, I just know he's going to be cutting up with us," Caleb Wilson's High School Friend Ronni Griffin said.

West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton spoke at the vigil and said he plans to start efforts to rename the Student Union plaza in Wilson's memory.